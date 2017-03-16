Suncor oil refinery spewed hundreds o...

Suncor oil refinery spewed hundreds of pounds of toxic gases over...

Malfunctions at the Suncor oil refinery just north of Denver triggered toxic belches spewing more than 100 pounds of hydrogen sulfide and more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide gas into the air this week, exceeding state air quality limits. The malfunctions after a 6-minute Xcel Energy power outage also led to emissions of carbon monoxide at concentrations up to 1,120 parts per million, according to a company report submitted to state health officials and reviewed by The Denver Post.

