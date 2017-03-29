Study: Uber and Lyft Add Traffic, Reduce Efficiency on Denver Roads
About a third of people would have walked, biked or taken transit, but they took Lyft and Uber instead. Image: Alejandro Henao Ride-sourcing companies like Uber and Lyft add tons of traffic to Denver and Boulder streets, and make the transportation system less efficient by cannibalizing transit, biking, and walking trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|46,428
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|27,795
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|13 hr
|Jami
|1
|Looking for blues
|Tue
|Megsyb32
|2
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|GLee
|13
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Tue
|King Burp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC