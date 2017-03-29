Study: Uber and Lyft Add Traffic, Red...

Study: Uber and Lyft Add Traffic, Reduce Efficiency on Denver Roads

About a third of people would have walked, biked or taken transit, but they took Lyft and Uber instead. Image: Alejandro Henao Ride-sourcing companies like Uber and Lyft add tons of traffic to Denver and Boulder streets, and make the transportation system less efficient by cannibalizing transit, biking, and walking trips.

