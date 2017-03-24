Stapleton will get a new school, a br...

Stapleton will get a new school, a bridge span and a fire station through complex financial deal

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver Public Schools will pay for construction of a Northfield fire station - at least initially - as part of a complex Stapleton financing agreement that also will provide a new elementary school, a bridge and open space. "This is about as complex as deals come," Denver City Councilwoman Robin Kniech said this week after officials from several local governments presented details of the plan to a committee.

