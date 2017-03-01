South Broadway Country Club Set to Te...

South Broadway Country Club Set to Tee Off in Early April

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

County clubs are generally pretty exclusive joints, but a new venture in south Denver will cater to a different kind of crowd. The South Broadway Country Club will open at 2265 South Broadway this spring, with high-tech golf simulators for instruction and entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 45,244
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 27,238
last post wins! (Feb '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 26,269
Democrat Party Died Last Night 6 hr tbird19482 11
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 28 sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY Feb 28 lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Feb 27 Marie 4
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at March 03 at 3:14PM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC