Shooting In Denver Sends 2 To Hospita...

Shooting In Denver Sends 2 To Hospital, Conditions Unknown

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Xcel Energy Warns About "Distraction Scam' Involving Fake Workers Xcel Energy is warning residents of a door-to-door scam in Denver and Arapahoe counties. Shooting In Denver Sends 2 To Hospital, Conditions Unknown Denver Police confirm two people have been shot following an incident at 31st Avenue and Gilpin Street in central Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr River Tam 27,519
Democrat Party Died Last Night 2 hr Strauss 14
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 2 hr Assquatch 114
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 46,088
Looking for blues. Out of towner Fri Not from here 1
News Double shooting in Denver near George Washingto... Fri Derek Cocovinis 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Aug '16) Fri Wideawake 9
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at March 18 at 9:09PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC