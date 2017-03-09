She choreographed "Footloose," now this Denver native is...
Lynne Taylor-Corbett's mother played piano for a ballet class in the basement of Denver's University Park United Methodist Church and took her 5-year-old daughter along. That's how a career spanning Hollywood, Broadway and the stages of some of the top ballet companies was born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 min
|Wondering
|45,668
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 min
|District10
|27,346
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|yeah right
|7
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,279
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|21 hr
|HeKtik
|24
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Pauly
|18
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC