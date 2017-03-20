Senate hearings get underway on Trump Supreme Court pick
In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch meets with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Respect71
|46,159
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|24 min
|Respect71
|27,609
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|scotty steiner
|3
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|22 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|Sun
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Sat
|Strauss
|14
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Assquatch
|114
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC