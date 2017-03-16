See where Denver is expanding curbside composting pickup and finishing trash cart conversions
Denver's slow rollout of curbside composting pickup is about to accelerate as the city makes the paid service available in most far-northeast neighborhoods and, by year's end, nearly citywide. The city is launching two new composting routes that primarily will serve Montbello and Green Valley Ranch, along with a few other pockets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Respect71
|45,949
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|greasy creek
|114
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|henu
|27,484
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|18 hr
|ReeDonna Landon
|14
|Crack in Denver
|Wed
|Crackattack
|1
|Single lady looking to mingle
|Wed
|Shaw
|1
|best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Lupe
|144
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC