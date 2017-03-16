See where Denver is expanding curbsid...

See where Denver is expanding curbside composting pickup and finishing trash cart conversions

7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver's slow rollout of curbside composting pickup is about to accelerate as the city makes the paid service available in most far-northeast neighborhoods and, by year's end, nearly citywide. The city is launching two new composting routes that primarily will serve Montbello and Green Valley Ranch, along with a few other pockets.

