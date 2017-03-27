Reviewed: Six Art Shows to See in Denver Right Now
Presence. One of the standout entries in the current iteration of the Month of Photography is Presence: Reflections on the Middle Eas t, at the Center for Visual Art, Metropolitan State University of Denver's off-campus exhibition space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|46,532
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Reject71
|27,885
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Looking for blues
|Mar 28
|Megsyb32
|2
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 28
|GLee
|13
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC