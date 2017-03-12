Puppy Power in service to others
Meet Zuma, a 3-month-old golden retriever who will be studying hard at Regis through November 2018. Zuma is part of the Canine Companions for Independence program, which raises highly trained assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities.
