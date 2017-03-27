Places Besides Cherry Creek Mall That Could Start Charging for Parking
After the success that was Denver's response to Cherry Creek Mall charging an hourly rate for parking , the newest entity to embrace the idea is Boulder's Chautauqua Park. The plan, which Boulder is hoping to pilot this summer, would charge drivers $2.50 an hour to park not just in the lot at the main trailhead, but along Baseline Road and even in the surrounding residential neighborhood.
