Photo takeover: 8 picks for Denver's massive Month of Photography

13 hrs ago

Denver's Month of Photography is easily the most ambitious art project in the region now. The 2017 schedule has more than 200 entries, with exhibits popping up at established places like the Denver Art Museum and Robischon Gallery, but also at unexpected sites, like the Buffalo Exchange retail store, the Bear Creek Distillery and Ace Self-Storage.

