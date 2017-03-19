Pedestrian hit by light rail train at Auraria campus
A pedestrian was transported to a hospital Sunday evening after being hit by a light rail train at the Auraria campus near Ninth Street and Colfax Avenue. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown, said Doug Schepman, Denver police spokesperson.
