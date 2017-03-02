ODDVILLE Returns to the Avenue Theate...

ODDVILLE Returns to the Avenue Theater in Denver 3/17 - 4/9

Dave Shirley is bringing back his highly acclaimed comedy, ODDVILLE to the Avenue Theater in Denver March 17 through April 9. ODDVILLE hits the Avenue stage for ten performances. Written by Dave Shirley and Robert Dubac , ODDVILLE is a solo show like no other.

