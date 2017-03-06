NW artist Parisi takes on quantum phy...

NW artist Parisi takes on quantum physics

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

NW Denver artist Jennifer Parisi has never been one to steer clear from challenging, artistic ideas, and her newest art show is no exception. "Unified Field Theory," a 20-piece show opening later this month at Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, is an artistic illustration of how several key principles in Quantum Physics support universal spiritual concepts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 min tbird19482 27,302
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 45,361
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 21 hr Johnjrolfbo 23
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sun Princess Hey 26,271
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat Bettyhinks 712
Avalable Medication P iLLS Mar 4 GIna 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night Mar 3 tbird19482 11
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denver County was issued at March 06 at 6:03PM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC