NW artist Parisi takes on quantum physics
NW Denver artist Jennifer Parisi has never been one to steer clear from challenging, artistic ideas, and her newest art show is no exception. "Unified Field Theory," a 20-piece show opening later this month at Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, is an artistic illustration of how several key principles in Quantum Physics support universal spiritual concepts.
