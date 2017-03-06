Nurse raped by boss with checkered history sues Aurora nursing center

A former Cherry Creek Nursing Center nurse - who was raped by a supervisor with a history of sexually assaulting and harassing subordinates - has filed a federal lawsuit against the nursing home and its Maryland parent company. The lawsuit alleges that Nexion Health Inc. not only hired Benjamin Offei in 2014 shortly after he was fired for two sexual harassment allegations at a Minnesota hospital, but the nursing center also falsely accused the woman of stealing narcotics and fired her in retaliation for reporting the rape.

