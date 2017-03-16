Musicians Play Live Score Over Lois Weber's Silent Feminist Film Shoes
The Alamo Drafthouse Littleton is enjoying a glut of films celebrating International Women's Month, with a diverse selection of titles celebrating women in acting, writing, directing and more. One of those films, the 1916 silent classic Shoes, will screen this Thursday, March 16, courtesy of the theater's Colossal Women series , with a live score played by Denver musicians Kate Hannington and Christine Palmer.
