Musicians Play Live Score Over Lois W...

Musicians Play Live Score Over Lois Weber's Silent Feminist Film Shoes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The Alamo Drafthouse Littleton is enjoying a glut of films celebrating International Women's Month, with a diverse selection of titles celebrating women in acting, writing, directing and more. One of those films, the 1916 silent classic Shoes, will screen this Thursday, March 16, courtesy of the theater's Colossal Women series , with a live score played by Denver musicians Kate Hannington and Christine Palmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 10 min tbird19482 27,479
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,928
Crack in Denver 14 hr Crackattack 1
Single lady looking to mingle 16 hr Shaw 1
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) 21 hr Lupe 144
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 21 hr Lupe 8
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 21 hr Chalrae 78
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Denver County was issued at March 15 at 2:15PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC