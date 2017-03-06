Medical marijuana biz rights bill to governor
DENVER A bill headed to Gov. John Hickenlooper's desk would extend several of the rules for Colorado retail marijuana operators on to medical marijuana licensees and manufacturers in what is seen as an expansion of the state's medical marijuana rules. The Senate voted unanimously, 35-0, Monday to pass House Bill 1034 on to the governor's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|55 min
|Respect71
|27,307
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|45,370
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,272
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|11 hr
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|12
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Sun
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Avalable Medication P iLLS
|Mar 4
|GIna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC