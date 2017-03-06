Medical marijuana biz rights bill to ...

Medical marijuana biz rights bill to governor

DENVER A bill headed to Gov. John Hickenlooper's desk would extend several of the rules for Colorado retail marijuana operators on to medical marijuana licensees and manufacturers in what is seen as an expansion of the state's medical marijuana rules. The Senate voted unanimously, 35-0, Monday to pass House Bill 1034 on to the governor's desk.

