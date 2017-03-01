Man wanted in bank robbery arrested in Mass.
DENVER A man has been charged with robbing a Denver bank last March after he was picked up on unrelated charges in Massachusetts. Paul Brennan, 58, faces one count of aggravated robbery with a gun for allegedly robbing the 1st Bank, located at 275 S. Federal Boulevard, on March 26, 2016.
