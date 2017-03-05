Man shot early Sunday near Club Vinyl...

Man shot early Sunday near Club Vinyl in Denver

Denver police responding to a report of shots fired near Club Vinyl on Broadway found a man who had been shot in the leg early Sunday. "They went to that location in the 1,000 block of north Broadway and found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg."

