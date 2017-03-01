Man, in body armor, who allegedly fir...

Man, in body armor, who allegedly fired at Commerce City police faces felony charges

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Isaac Lesperance-Torres, 44, has been charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree-peace officer, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Lesperance-Torres, who was wanted on two felony warrants, allegedly fired at officers on Feb. 21 after they found him hiding under a warehouse staircase in the 7200 block of East 47th Avenue, in Denver.

