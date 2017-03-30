Jury convicts one defendant, acquits ...

Jury convicts one defendant, acquits another in Denver murder trial

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A Denver jury has found one man guilty and acquitted another in the shooting death of a teenager in April of 2015 during an attempted robbery, authorities say. After an 11-day trial in Denver District Court, Kentrall Hines, 20, was convicted of felony murder, attempt to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery for the attempted robbery and shooting death of 19-year-old Randy Canister.

