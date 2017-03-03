Judge raises bail to $1 million to keep ICE from deporting man charged in fatal Denver hit-and-run
A Denver judge raised the bail for a Honduran man accused of killing a young Denver lawyer in an October hit-and-run to $1 million in an effort to ensure he is not deported before facing charges in the case. Norlan Estrada-Reyes, who is accused of killing a young Denver lawyer in an October hit-and-run collision, had been deported in 2007 only to return illegally to the U.S., where he was arrested twice before the deadly crash, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|45,261
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|27,239
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,269
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|11 hr
|tbird19482
|11
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 28
|sharon
|711
|Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY
|Feb 28
|lebnaprincess
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Feb 27
|Marie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC