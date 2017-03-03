Judge raises bail to $1 million to ke...

Judge raises bail to $1 million to keep ICE from deporting man charged in fatal Denver hit-and-run

Read more: Denver Post

A Denver judge raised the bail for a Honduran man accused of killing a young Denver lawyer in an October hit-and-run to $1 million in an effort to ensure he is not deported before facing charges in the case. Norlan Estrada-Reyes, who is accused of killing a young Denver lawyer in an October hit-and-run collision, had been deported in 2007 only to return illegally to the U.S., where he was arrested twice before the deadly crash, authorities say.

