Judge: Convicted rapist doesn't have to register as sex offender because cases are too old
Five-time convicted felon and rapist George Morrison does not have to register as a sex offender when he's released from a federal halfway house in Denver because his cases are too old and don't involve children, a district judge has ruled. Morrison, 70, sued the Denver Police Department in January after it refused to let him register despite a requirement by federal authorities to do so.
