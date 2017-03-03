Jesus Carreno sentenced to six years ...

Jesus Carreno sentenced to six years in prison in death of Denver Post reporter Colleen O'Connor

Read more: Denver Post

Jesus Carreno wipes away tears during his sentencing hearing at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse in Denver, Colorado Friday, March 3, 2017. He received a maximum sentence of six years for vehicular homicide and a DUI charge for the death of Denver Post reporter Colleen O'Connor, killed August 31, 2016 while crossing a street.

