It's not too early to ring Colorado fire alarms
As Denverites dusted off their flip-flops and flocked to rooftop bars, the first wildfires of the 2017 season cropped up, one burning alarmingly close to downtown Boulder. Despite a strong winter of precipitation in the mountains, the unseasonably dry March on the Front Range is setting much of Colorado up for a dangerous fire season.
