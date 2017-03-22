It's not too early to ring Colorado f...

It's not too early to ring Colorado fire alarms

10 hrs ago

As Denverites dusted off their flip-flops and flocked to rooftop bars, the first wildfires of the 2017 season cropped up, one burning alarmingly close to downtown Boulder. Despite a strong winter of precipitation in the mountains, the unseasonably dry March on the Front Range is setting much of Colorado up for a dangerous fire season.

