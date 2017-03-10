It's halftime. What Colorado lawmaker...

It's halftime. What Colorado lawmakers have - and haven't - done at the session's midpoint.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

In this file photo, House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver begins her new role at the beginning of the 2017 legislative session. The tangible achievements of the first half of the session have been unremarkable, write John Frank and Brian Eason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Wondering 45,777
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,391
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) Fri yeah right 7
last post wins! (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 26,279
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Thu HeKtik 24
Nicole DuBois Savage Thu Jamie Dundee 4
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Wed Pauly 18
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Denver County was issued at March 11 at 12:56PM MST

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC