Is WesDawg the Future of Denver Rap?

Is WesDawg the Future of Denver Rap?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

In January, we included WesDawg in our list of the " Ten Best Denver Hip-Hop Artists to Watch in 2017 ," not least because of the killer tunes we discovered on his Soundcloud page. "With his distinctive style, WesDawg could be Denver's answer to Danny Brown," we said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 48 min District10 27,693
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 46,234
Nicole DuBois Savage 1 hr Jamie Dundee 5
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 7 hr Anonymous 8
Lookin in denver 23 hr Gotthatitch 2
Looking for blues. Out of towner Wed Jiggy420 3
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) Mar 20 scotty steiner 3
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Denver County was issued at March 23 at 3:30PM MDT

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC