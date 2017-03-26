Interview: Colorado governor says "good things can happen" if Trump sees China as important partner

DENVER, the United States , March 25 -- Beneath the gold-domed state capitol, Colorado Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper gave Republican President Donald Trump an American business salute, saying improved China-U.S. relations would benefit both countries. "I suspect President Trump will work very hard building a positive relationship and I think he's going to look at China as an important ally and partner," Hickenlooper said.

