Interview: Colorado governor says "go...

Interview: Colorado governor says "good things can happen" if Trump sees China as important partner

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

DENVER, the United States , March 25 -- Beneath the gold-domed state capitol, Colorado Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper gave Republican President Donald Trump an American business salute, saying improved China-U.S. relations would benefit both countries. "I suspect President Trump will work very hard building a positive relationship and I think he's going to look at China as an important ally and partner," Hickenlooper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 46,299
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Inquisitor 27,750
Nicole DuBois Savage 14 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) Fri Scottrick Steinson 4
Looking for blues Fri Sara11790 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) Fri chad 5
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Mar 23 Anonymous 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC