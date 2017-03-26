Interview: Colorado governor says "good things can happen" if Trump sees China as important partner
DENVER, the United States , March 25 -- Beneath the gold-domed state capitol, Colorado Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper gave Republican President Donald Trump an American business salute, saying improved China-U.S. relations would benefit both countries. "I suspect President Trump will work very hard building a positive relationship and I think he's going to look at China as an important ally and partner," Hickenlooper said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|46,299
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|27,750
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|14 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Scottrick Steinson
|4
|Looking for blues
|Fri
|Sara11790
|1
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Fri
|chad
|5
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Mar 23
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC