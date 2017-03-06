Inside Myloh Mason Astonishing 1,200 Year Scream Robbery Sentence
Update: Myloh Mason, a suspect from Lakewood's 2015 Scream bank robbery who was captured after becoming the twelfth Coloradan to be placed on the FBI's ten most wanted list, has been sentenced to an astonishing 1,200 years in prison for reasons First Judicial District DA's office spokeswoman Pam Russell concedes are complicated. The length of the sentence makes the 371-year jolt handed to Mason conspirator Miguel Sanders seem positively modest in comparison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Respect71
|45,368
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 min
|Respect71
|27,303
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|1 hr
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|12
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|23 hr
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|26,271
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Avalable Medication P iLLS
|Mar 4
|GIna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC