In parking debate, Denver council calls for strategy to get people out of cars
Avanti Plaza, an apartment building in Highland at 3201 Osage St., is the only project in Denver that has been built with no parking under the city's off-street parking exemption for small lots in certain areas. At least one other project - to build 108 apartments on two side-by-side lots - is in the pipeline.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 min
|tbird19482
|27,619
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|46,176
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|20 hr
|scotty steiner
|3
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|Sun
|As I see it
|2
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|Sun
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Sat
|Strauss
|14
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Assquatch
|114
