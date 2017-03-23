Immigration fears move Denver bishop ...

Immigration fears move Denver bishop to set public meetings

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Bishop Jorge Rodriguez hopes to offer information and encouragement for Hispanic communities in their anxious times awaiting President Trump's next move on immigration. Rodriguez, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Denver, will hold discussions in Aurora, Denver and Greeley next week with the consuls general of Mexico, Guatemala and Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) 21 min Scottrick Steinson 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 36 min Lyars 46,257
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr River Tam 27,735
Looking for blues 10 hr Sara11790 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 13 hr chad 5
Nicole DuBois Savage Thu Jamie Dundee 5
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Thu Anonymous 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC