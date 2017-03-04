Hundreds rally outside state capitol to show support for President Trump

With hundreds wearing red, white and blue while waving "Trump-Pence" signs, it would seem like a campaign rally if Trump hadn't already been president for 43 days. Instead, the crowd on the west side of the state Capitol Saturday rallied to show support for the president as part of a nationwide "March 4 Trump," designed to counter protests against Trump's actions , some of which have been occurring almost weekly in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.