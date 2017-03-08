Hundreds of alpacas coming to Denver next week

Fire Weather Warning issued March 11 at 12:56PM MST expiring March 12 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park Fire Weather Watch issued March 11 at 3:26AM MST expiring March 12 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Fire Weather Watch issued March 11 at 4:29AM MST expiring March 12 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park Fire Weather Watch issued March 11 at 3:28AM MST expiring March 12 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Bent, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache Fire Weather Watch issued March 11 at 3:28AM MST expiring March 12 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo Fire Weather Watch ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.