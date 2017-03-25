How to start running if you're a beginner
The hardest part about starting running is getting out the door. After that, get the right shoes, focus on form, technique and learn how to deal with altitude You've been dwelling on an idea for a while now, mulling it over every time you see them - and you see them a lot, whether they're heading down the street or crowding the parks runners .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|27,747
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|46,284
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|15 hr
|Scottrick Steinson
|4
|Looking for blues
|Fri
|Sara11790
|1
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Fri
|chad
|5
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Thu
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC