Hong Lee on Izakaya Culture, Rare Fish and Mizu
When Hong Lee first contemplated bringing a Japanese restaurant to Lower Highland, he envisioned a fine-dining concept - but he soon realized that white tablecloths weren't quite the right vibe. "I picked this neighborhood and changed my concept," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Maverick 808
|26,276
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|45,495
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|27,323
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|13 hr
|Batvette
|5
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Tue
|Tayrell
|5
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Mon
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|12
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Mar 5
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC