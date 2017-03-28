Highlands Square kicks off summer in the city with 35th annual Street Fair Saturday, June 3

With summer just around the corner, Highlands Square is thrilled to announce their 35th Annual Summer Street Fair coming up on Saturday, June 3 from 10am - 6pm. With three stages, a beer garden, bike parade, local vendors and many other activities stretching from Julian St. to Perry St. along 32nd Ave., the Highlands Street Fair offers all-day fun for all ages! Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a bike parade and contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.