Highlands Square kicks off summer in the city with 35th annual Street Fair Saturday, June 3
With summer just around the corner, Highlands Square is thrilled to announce their 35th Annual Summer Street Fair coming up on Saturday, June 3 from 10am - 6pm. With three stages, a beer garden, bike parade, local vendors and many other activities stretching from Julian St. to Perry St. along 32nd Ave., the Highlands Street Fair offers all-day fun for all ages! Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. with a bike parade and contest.
