Hey teens: Need a summer job? Now's t...

Hey teens: Need a summer job? Now's the time to start looking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Tyler Kelly, 19, left, fills out applications for parking enforcement and environmental compliance jobs during a public safety job fair at City Hall in Saginaw, Mich. As the joys of spring break come to an end, it's time to throw those books into your backpack for the trek back to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 min Reject71 27,834
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Parker 46,513
Nicole DuBois Savage 14 hr Jamie Dundee 7
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Wed Jami 1
Looking for blues Tue Megsyb32 2
News Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07) Tue GLee 13
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 28 Stephanie Shipley 715
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC