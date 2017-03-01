Hamilton Coming to Denver With DCPA's...

Hamilton Coming to Denver With DCPA's 2017-'18 Broadway Season

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts just announced its 2017-'18 Broadway season, and it includes Hamilton , which will open at the Buell Theatre on February 27, 2018 - which means less than a year to wait. The Broadway blast is the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary.

