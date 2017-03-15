Gunman Who Shot Man In Head In KFC Pa...

Gunman Who Shot Man In Head In KFC Parking Lot Sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Gunman Who Shot Man In Head In KFC Parking Lot Sentenced The man who shot another man in the head in the KFC parking lot in Westminster was sentenced on Wednesday. Family Claims Dog Isn't Part Wolf, DNA Test Ordered One family in Aurora is fighting to get their dog back while awaiting DNA tests to determine whether the dog is part wolf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 1 hr greasy creek 114
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Truth 45,941
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr henu 27,484
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 14 hr ReeDonna Landon 14
Crack in Denver Wed Crackattack 1
Single lady looking to mingle Wed Shaw 1
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) Tue Lupe 144
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC