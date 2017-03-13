Gorsuch's environment record: Neither...

Gorsuch's environment record: Neither a clear friend or foe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch and former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte wait for a meeting with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 min District10 27,466
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Terra Firma 45,902
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) 2 hr Lupe 144
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 2 hr Lupe 8
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 2 hr Chalrae 78
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 2 hr Debbie F 22
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 12 hr ENRON Zionism 3,425
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC