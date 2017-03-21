Fugitive arrested in Texas for 1977 D...

Fugitive arrested in Texas for 1977 Denver murder returned to Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

An 84-year-old murder fugitive wanted in connection with the 1977 shooting death of a man in downtown Denver has been returned to Colorado following his capture in Texas, authorities say. Benito Soto is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Armando Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Inquisitor 27,635
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 46,185
Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11) Mon scotty steiner 3
Looking for blues. Out of towner Sun As I see it 2
Spoil your little pigs some more God! Sun doG mnaDed lHoy r... 1
Democrat Party Died Last Night Sat Strauss 14
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Sat Assquatch 114
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC