FROZEN Slates On-Sale Date for Pre-Broadway Run in Denver
Single tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement of FROZEN, a new musical based on Disney's Academy Award-winning musical film, go on sale Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m. MT at denvercenter.org . FROZEN plays The Buell Theatre August 17 through October 1, 2017.
