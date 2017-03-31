Free festival and other free and cheap things to do around Denver, March 31-April 6
No need to visit Holland to see colorful tulips. Just head to Boulder's Pearl Street Mall for the annual Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival on April 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. More than 15,000 tulips adorn the mall in the spring.
