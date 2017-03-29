Four-vehicle crash in Englewood leave...

Four-vehicle crash in Englewood leaves one person dead, another hurt

The wreck happened about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Santa Fe Drive - U.S. 85 - and West Dartmouth Avenue A four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Englewood left one person dead and another hurt, snarling traffic in the area. The wreck happened about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Santa Fe Drive - U.S. 85 - and West Dartmouth Avenue.

