Four Artists Create Golden Triangle's "Be a Good Person" Mural
The mural urges you to " Be a Good Person ," a relevant mantra in today's cold world; it also happens to be the name of a local brand that promotes positivity via clothing, stretching a good-karma mission into local events, art projects, social media and community engagement. BAGP founders Darian Simon and Julian Donaldson have long been inspired by local creatives; artists designed pieces for the brand's headquarters.
