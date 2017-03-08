Former Snooze Executive Chef Readies New Breakfast Eatery on South Broadway
Joseph Strelnik was the baron of breakfast for nearly six years as the executive chef for Snooze, Colorado's favorite stop for a morning meal. But now he has teamed up with John "JD" Daniel to start his own breakfast revolution and is nearly ready to open Morning Collective at 2160 South Broadway, in the Rosedale neighborhood.
