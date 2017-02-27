Five Spots Serving the Food of Countries on Trump's Banned List
Food can be a bridge to sharing and understanding culture, and often paves the way to acceptance of people whose customs are different from those of the majority. President Donald Trump's January 27 executive order placing severe restrictions on travel and immigration, especially for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, is currently on hold thanks to a U.S. appeals court, but it could soon be replaced by new regulations written to skirt the court's ruling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|45,206
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|27,218
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,265
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|sharon
|711
|Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY
|Tue
|lebnaprincess
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Mon
|Marie
|4
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Trump forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC