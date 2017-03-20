FBI: Scammers using real FBI phone number
Fire Weather Warning issued March 20 at 2:41PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park Fire Weather Watch issued March 19 at 11:38PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Fire Weather Watch issued March 19 at 6:21PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne Fire Weather Watch issued March 19 at 6:21PM MDT expiring March 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Kit Carson DENVER Scammers are using the FBI's real telephone number and the threat of a federal investigation to try and get money out of you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|TomInElPaso
|46,165
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|27,611
|Get your Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt in just... (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|scotty steiner
|3
|Looking for blues. Out of towner
|Sun
|As I see it
|2
|Spoil your little pigs some more God!
|Sun
|doG mnaDed lHoy r...
|1
|Democrat Party Died Last Night
|Sat
|Strauss
|14
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Assquatch
|114
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC