Famed French restaurant to stay in Bo...

Famed French restaurant to stay in Boulder while also opening in Denver

12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Acclaimed French restaurant L'Atelier has decided to remain open in Boulder even as it opens a location in Denver. Chef/owner Radek Cerny told the Camera in early February that the restaurant was moving to Denver after citations for underage drinking resulting in temporary closures cost the restaurant about $80,000 in revenue.

