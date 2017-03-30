Famed French restaurant to stay in Boulder while also opening in Denver
Acclaimed French restaurant L'Atelier has decided to remain open in Boulder even as it opens a location in Denver. Chef/owner Radek Cerny told the Camera in early February that the restaurant was moving to Denver after citations for underage drinking resulting in temporary closures cost the restaurant about $80,000 in revenue.
